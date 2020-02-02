Punxsutawney Phil doesn’t see his shadow, predicts early spring

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA (WBTW, AP) – Sunday is Groundhog Day, and Punxsutawney Phil came out of his burrow at the annual 134th Groundhog Day celebration in Pennsylvania.

He came out of his burrow at 7:25 a.m. EST on February 2, and did not see his shadow, meaning Phil predicts an early spring to arrive.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues.

If not, spring comes early. In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That’s about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.