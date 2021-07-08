Purdue Pharma settlement bringing millions to North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina state officials agreed to settle in a $4.5 billion multi-state opioid lawsuit with Purdue Pharma on Thursday.

State leaders said nothing will make up for the lives lost, but the money will go to the people who need help.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said that the state will likely get $100 million from the lawsuit, to be paid over nine years.

“(Purdue) will be forever banned from the pharmaceutical industry, Purdue pharma is out of business,” said Stein.

Stein said the money will be divided up between state and local governments. However, lawmakers will be required to make sure the money goes to places and people who are battling addiction.

“It’s in the settlement terms, it will be in the court order. So, it will be subject to federal enforcement, the state will allocate the funds and the local government will allocate those funds, but subject to restrictions,” said Stein.

Stein said the state started to make progress on opioid overdoses and deaths, but the pandemic set everything back.

“Before we started to see a decline in those opioid overdose deaths, but that all due to COVID,” said Stein.

The judge still has to approve the settlement, but Stein said he expects that to happen in a few weeks and then the money will come to the state.