Purnell Swett high school officials staff extra resource officers on Friday

MAXTON, NC (WBTW) – School officials at Purnell Swett High School are keeping extra personal, including extra resource officers, on campus and on buses on Friday.

“Rumors of guns & arrests on Purnell Swett’s campus today aren’t true,” wrote John Campbell, chairman of the Public Schools of Robeson County in a Tweet on Friday. “We will continue to monitor & keep extra personnel on campus and buses to assure student safety.”

The high school had sent a tweet out to the public earlier in the day stating Robeson County Emergency Management and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are aware of the rumors concerning the school. “Both agencies have assessed the situation and there is no credible evidence to support these rumors at this time,” the tweet from the school stated.

Campbell said he has been assured the school staff, extra resource officers and sheriff deputies “have it under control.” He said extra adults will ride buses in the afternoon.

“I encourage adults to remain calm instead of throwing gas on the situation,” Campbell said.