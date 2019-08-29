Purple Heart recipient receives mortgage free home

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A wounded veteran and purple heart recipient, Daniel Dobay, is being thanked for his service by the community.

Homebuilders from The Pulte Group, friends, and neighbors Said thank you to the beneficiary veteran with the special gift of a new, mortgage-free home.

The Built to Honor program started several years ago to recognize and thank returning veterans with mortgage-free homes for them and their families when they return from service.

In 2012, Daniel Dobay medically retired after being struck by a 300-pound explosive device. This resulted in a traumatic brain injury, severe injury to his ankles and back, and his left leg being amputated.

The Pulte Group has provided the Dobay family a single-story customized home to accommodate all of his needs.

“One of the challenges they have today is their bedrooms being on the second floor. There are limitations he has from his injuries that were making it difficult for him to get up and down the stairs,” Division President for Pulte Group Coastal Carolina Charlie Tipton said.

All of the bedrooms, gathering space and kitchen are on one level and accessible for Dobay.

The Pulte Group hosted an event on Wednesday, Notes for Love, to celebrate the midway completion process of the veteran’s future home.

Project partners, employees, and neighbors came out to write special messages to the Dobay family, thanking Daniel for his service and welcoming the family into their new home before it is revealed.

Neighbors are excited to welcome Daniel and his wife Kasey into the neighborhood and thank him in person soon for the sacrifice he endured to defend our freedom.

“It’s nice that the community has come together and been able to work with the trade partners to get them a nice home like this in such a beautiful area,” neighbors Rob and Teri Jacobs say.

“The Dobay family has not yet seen the home but have shown continuous gratitude and are so appreciative making the home and building process for employees even more special knowing the home is something he deserves and well-earned on the battlefield,” Tipton said.

The Pulte Group gives back to deserving veterans, like Daniel, because they know how much they fought for each of us. Project members expressed how rewarding being apart of this team was as they provide and improve Dobay’s housing situation.

Since Daniel Dobay has retired from the military, he met his wife, Kasey, and has graduated from Coastal Carolina University. Kasey and Daniel plan to move into their new home in November around the holiday season.