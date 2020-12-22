Raccoon enters South Carolina Medical Center, tests positive for rabies

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials say a rabid raccoon entered the Lexington Medical Center in Columbia this week, exposing at least one person.

The person who was exposed is seeking treatment from their healthcare provider.

DHEC said the raccoon was submitted to their laboratory for testing on December 18 and was confirmed to have rabies the next day.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader at DHEC. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator.”

There have been 167 cases of rabid animals across South Carolina this year. Since 2011, South Carolina has averaged approximately 130 positive cases a year.

Locally, DHEC said 45 rabid animals have been located in Charleston County in 2020.

