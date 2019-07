(WBTW) – Check your pantry!

Publix has announced with Mizkan America, Inc. a voluntary recall on two specific varieties of Ragú Pasta Sauce 66oz. sold at Publix Super Markets due to possible fragments plastic in the sauce.

The sauces are:

Ragú Old World Style Traditional 66oz.and Ragú Tomato Garlic and Onion 66oz.

Anyone who has purchased these products are urged not to consume them. And the products should be thrown away or returned for a refund.

For information visit Publix’s website.