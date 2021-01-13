Railroad Bridge in Conway closed to river traffic in anticipation of high water

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Waccamaw Coast Line Railroad bridge, at mile 44.4 in Conway will be closed to marine traffic until further notice in anticipation of high water.

Return to normal operations is to be determined at a later date based on weather and rainfall, according to the city.

For questions please contact Horry County’s Department of Public Works at (843) 915-5410.

