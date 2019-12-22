Rain and clouds to start off the week

Good Evening!

We’re going to see more rain move into the region overnight tonight and into Monday afternoon. Monday morning will start off chilly but warmer than normal with lows in the mid to upper 40s. During the afternoon we’ll see highs top out in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

By Tuesday afternoon we’re going to see clouds and showers clear out leaving behind sunshine and more mild temperatures. Overall rain totals of about 1-3 inches can be expected by the end of the day Tuesday.

Christmas looks to be sunny and mild with highs topping out in the mid-60s.

Sunday night: Lows- Low to upper 40s, Cloudy and Rainy.

Monday: Highs- Upper 50s and low 60s, Cloudy and Rainy.