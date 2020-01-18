Rain and warmth move in this evening

Good Morning!

We’re seeing a chilly start to your Saturday but some warmer temperatures are on the horizon!

Throughout the afternoon and evening, we’re going to see more clouds roll into the region as showers begin to develop and pop up. During the second half of the day, we’ll see more showers and even a few thunderstorms pop up as a weak warm front pushes north. Those showers will linger through to early Sunday morning but quickly clear out by the afternoon.

Overall Sunday looks to be fairly pleasant with increasing sunshine and highs topping out in the low to mid-60s.

If you can make sure you can get outside and enjoy those warmer temperatures on Sunday because by the start of the workweek we’ll be seeing some drastically cooler conditions.

A cold front will sweep east across the area allowing cold air to pour over the region. Daytime highs on Monday will be topping out below average only in the 40s.