Rain Chances Return Next Week

Mostly clear skies tonight with low temperatures in the mid-70s both inland and at the beaches. A cold front will make its way south toward our area, dropping our temperatures slightly for tomorrow. Most places will stay dry this Sunday evening and early Monday morning when the front is expected to move through, but we can not rule out an isolated thunderstorm with this system. High pressure will follow the cold front, but it will move offshore by Tuesday. We will heat up through the middle of next week with high temperatures in the low 90s at the coast and upper 90s inland. Through most of next week, we will have a more southerly flow that will bring moisture into the area. The heat and humidity will lead to increased chances of scattered thunderstorms by the end of the week, and heat indices in the triple digits.

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Lows mid-70s inland and beaches.

Tomorrow: Sunny with a high near 90 beaches and mid-90s inland.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny at the beaches with a high near 92. Sunny and Hot inland with a highs in the upper 90s.