Rain moving in tonight

Good Evening,

After a bit of a cloudy Monday, we’re going to see some more moisture move into the region overnight tonight. We saw some breaks of sun throughout the second half of the day today but to finish off our Monday evening we’re going to see some more clouds begin to roll into the region. After midnight as we head towards early Tuesday morning we’ll see some scattered showers begin to develop.

Throughout the afternoon more heavy rain and a few thunderstorms will start to move through the region. Cloudy skies and rain will linger overhead through to about Thursday afternoon. This additional rain could lead to some flooding in flood-prone and low lying areas. Please use extra caution when on the roads.

We’re also going to see a significant cool down as we head through to the end of this week. Day time highs will be topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s as we head through to Friday afternoon. By the weekend we see much more sunshine and drier condition with temperatures back up towards normal.