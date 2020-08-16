Rain showers didn’t slow final race crowd at Myrtle Beach Speedway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Rain showers did not slow The Myrtle Beach Speedway crowd from watching the last race. The stands were filled Saturday with fans holding umbrellas making a final memory inside the speedway.

Saturday’s race was the last race for one of NASCAR’s oldest racetracks before permanently closing. The final checkered flag will fall one last time on victory lane.

“It’s like saying goodbye to an old friend,” Steve Murray, a long time speedway fan, said.

The racing engines, crowds cheering, and bright lights shining on the racetrack have become a part of Steve Murray’s life. His house backs up to the speedway.

“I bought my house in 2012 because the track was here,” Murray said.

Fans sit in the stands for the view but, it’s the profound history, friendships, and fulfillment found over decades that keeps them coming back.

“My father and I came here one of the last places he did before he left in 2013,” Murray said.

The fans will always have the memories, even after they say goodbye Saturday night to the historic speedway.

“It’s something that is going to be a memory hard to replace,” Murray said.

As for the speedway’s future, a rezoning request is pending approval from the Horry County Council for the final sale of the speedway. The passing of three readings will be required to complete the final sale of the speedway.

Horry County Council will meet Tuesday, August 18th.