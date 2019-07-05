Rainy night quiets many Fourth of July fireworks in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A rainy end to the Fourth of July didn’t stop everyone from lighting off fireworks.

It started raining steadily in Surfside at around 9 p.m., and many people on the beach soon left for cover. A few decided to stick it out and try to light up the coast from Surfside to Murrells Inlet.

July 4 is the only day it’s legal to light fireworks in Surfside. You can only do that on the beach within the high tide mark.

Earlier in the night, the town hosted an Independence Day block party in the pier parking lot and Ocean Boulevard. There was a stage for live music, as well as face painting, inflatable water slides for kids and t-shirts.

Surfside residents say seeing all these fireworks line the coast is what brings them back here every Independence Day.

“All the families come together and do it,” said Sally Hendricks of Surfside.

“Not only is it the show that they put on, but everybody else buys their own fireworks,” said Eli Hendricks of Surfside. “After the show, you can sit here for hours and watch them go off. It’s really fun.”

“It’s just a nice, family oriented day,” said Nicholas Hendricks of Surfside.

Firework laws are not the same in every city, town or other parts of counties, so you should check your local laws if, when and where you can light them off.