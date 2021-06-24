Raldex Hospitality partner with Human Trafficking group to bring awareness

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — On Wednesday, in Florence, Human Trafficking Investigator and Founder of One Child At A Time, Glenda Skipper trained Raldex Hospitality employees on potential signs of human trafficking. Glenda Skipper started her nonprofit One Child At A Time back in 2018. Since then, Skipper has reached over 9,000 kids in the Florence Darlington area. Wednesday was the first time she’s partnered with a hospitality agency.

“This is a subject we don’t hear much about. It’s not talked about here in town but it’s one that needs to be talked about,” Kirby Anderson, Raldex Marketing manager, says.

Anderson says the company has 5 hotels throughout Florence and hotel and motel employees are in the best position to see potential victims and traffickers.

In Wednesday’s training Skipper stated, “I promise somethings are going to be shocking and I want to apologize right now but it has to start being talked about so that more people are aware that it’s going on.”

Skipper taught general indicators for when a human trafficking victim may walk through the doors of a hotel and what an employee could and should do if they see one.



“You just trust people. The education that you’re giving kids now will save their life because at 10 years old I wasn’t educated,” a Raldex employee says.

“It’s needed. Being at the hub of 95 and 20, our properties are right here off the interstate. It’s a prime location for this to take place, for trafficking to take place. We want to be able to know the signs and we want to be able to see what to look for,” Anderson says.

For more information on human trafficking, One Child At A Time, or to contact Skipper about training your staff, email onechildatatime.co@gmail.com.