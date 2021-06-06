RC enthusiasts gather for swap meet in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– Remote control car enthusiasts from across the area met in Florence today for a swap meet. Participants said they were excited to upgrade their cars and work on new skills.

“It’s a great experience, you share an interest with a lot of people running these cars, Jacob Bredehoeft said, “It’s nice to have a hobby that a lot of people are interested in.” Bredehoeft said he has had an interest in R/C cars for years and now gets to share his knowledge with his son.

“It’s awesome, just him running them right alongside me,” Bredehoeft said. His son said he enjoys competing in demolition derbies and performing tricks.

“I can hit my gas and pop a wheelie and flip right over,” Oliver Bredehoeft said. PD R/C owner Eric Livesay said events like the swap meet are all about meeting other hobbyists and improving their techniques.

“Just network and meet other people, other enthusiasts, Livesay said, “We can go out, take off the rock pile, jump off the ramps, practice, I can teach you how to jump your car. He says many people start small, but some of the vehicles can be upgraded to do speeds in excess of 150 miles per hour.

“It’s just a bunch of folks with kids or adults running out there and seeing how fast they can get their car,” Livesay said. He said PD R/C hosts events frequently, including drag races and offroad competitions.