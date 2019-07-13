Recall issued for Universal Security smoke alarms

(WBTW) – About 180,000 fire alarms are being recalled because they could fail to alert homeowners of a fire.

The recall was issued earlier this week by Universal Security Instruments. The company warns that some of their alarms can have a “misaligned internal switch causing the alarms to not activate properly.”

The company recommends users check if their smoke detectors are working by pressing the ‘test’ button and ensure that the alarm sounds.

If you have one of these smoke alarms in your house, you need to contact Universal Security Instruments immediately at 877-612-6955 for a replacement.

