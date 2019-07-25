Recall of pig ear dog treats linked to salmonella expands to 27 states, including the Carolinas

(WSPA) – A salmonella outbreak involving dog treats has expanded to 27 states.

The recall of pig ear dog treats produced by Pet Supplies Plus includes both South Carolina and North Carolina.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pet Supplies Plus recalled the dog treats because they might be contaminated with Salmonella.

A total of 93 people from 27 states have reportedly been infected with the outbreak strains of Salmonella, and 20 people have been hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

According to the CDC, evidence indicates that contact with pig ear dog treats is likely the source of the outbreak.

