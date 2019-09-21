Reckless driver leads troopers on high-speed chase down Carolina Bays Parkway

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – A driver is in the hospital after leading Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase Saturday afternoon.

It all started around 3 p.m. Saturday in the Waterbridge neighborhood off Carolina Forest Blvd, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP.

That’s where a trooper noticed a car driving recklessly.

The driver, though, refused to stop for the trooper, and that’s when the chase began.

Troopers followed the driver down Highway 31. At one point, the driver was traveling into oncoming traffic.

Eventually, the driver turned off an exit ramp, and troopers lost them.

Later, the car was found by Horry County police crashed in front of Pirate’s Voyage on Highway 17.

The driver was taken to Grand Strand Hospital.

The case is still under investigation. It’s still unclear what the driver will be charged with.

