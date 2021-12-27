Record warmth possible as 70s continue through the end of the year

The heat streak continues as the temperatures continue to trend about 15 degrees above normal through next few days. Tonight we continue to stay mild near 60 overnight with clear skies. Another round of warmth starts ramping up as southwest winds push our air temperature up. We’ve already broken high temperature records on Sunday, and look to do that again come Tuesday.

The record to beat in Florence is 77 set back 50 years ago in 1971. Our expected high temperature is 78 in Florence. Along the coast, the current record is 75 from 2015, but we will come close to that with an expected high of 74.

We start to see some changes arrive for the final few days of 2021, as our next rain chance arrives on Thursday afternoon. This lingers on and off through Thursday, and tapers off by Friday. The rain chances return for the first day of 2022 on Saturday, followed by more soggy weather for Sunday. Our streak of 70s also looks to come to an abrupt and cooler end by Monday of next week.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild, with overnight lows near 60.

TUESDAY: More sunshine, even records possible as highs again reach into the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and slightly cooler, with overnight lows near 55.