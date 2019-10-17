Records: Trooper was fired for lying about deadly car chase

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Documents from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy say a highway patrol trooper was fired for lying about his actions during a car chase that left one person dead.

News outlets report 23-year-old Austyn Vaughn was fired last month after an investigation revealed he disregarded department policy and lied about it.

Highway Patrol Spokesman Cpl. Bill Rhyne said Vaughn tried to stop a speeding car in July, but the vehicle fled and Vaughn pursued at high speeds.

Rhyne says the car veered off an exit and tumbled down an embankment, leaving a passenger, 30-year-old Michael Mansell, dead.

Separation documents say Vaughn didn’t notify his supervisor before engaging in the pursuit, which is department policy. Documents say Vaughn lied about the pursuit and was fired for “failing to provide truthful information.”

