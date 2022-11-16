ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A recruiter at a college fair in Rock Hill is accused of using a student’s contact information to send them explicit photos and then exposing himself in a FaceTime call, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Emanuel Jones was arrested on Tuesday and charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person younger than 18.

Officers were notified by a school counselor that there had been an incident involving a 17-year-old student at a local school, and detectives later learned that Jones had obtained a student’s information during the college fair.

Police said Jones used the information to contact the student directly and that those communications became “increasingly sexual in nature.” He allegedly sent explicit pictures and made a FaceTime call during which he exposed himself to the student.