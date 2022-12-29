ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re looking for a place to recycle your Christmas tree this year, Fort Macon State Park has got you covered.

For more than 70 years, the park has been recycling Christmas trees to restore dunes along the beach strand.

“I want to help the environment by bringing them here and help with erosion and other things that the park does,” said Pat Rapaport, a Carteret County resident who was dropping off a tree.

Many like Rapaport try to take advantage of it every year.

“I like having a fresh tree,” Rapaport said. “So, this works out great for me, and it’s part of my holiday spirit. I just love at the end of Christmas to bring my tree here.”

The park came up with the idea in the 1960s because water from the beach was washing onto the road. Officials decided to take Christmas trees and place them on the sand to help build up the dunes.

“The sand starts collecting around the trees, it slowly starts to build up. Once that happens, other kinds of plants that normally stabilize the dune start to fill in things like sea oats and things like that,” park ranger Benjamin Fleming said. “Once that happens, it kind of helps build the beach up further and further out, protecting the beach as a whole.”

Thousands of trees have been collected over the years, and it’s helped make the beach what it is today. But since Hurricane Florence in 2018, erosion is taking a toll on the dunes again.

“We had kind of a major setback,” Fleming said. “And we kind of have to go regroup and start back over and start building the beach back out again.”

That’s why they need as many trees as they can get this year, and they’re reaching out to spread the word,” he said.

“Last year was quite down,” Fleming said. “Donations were down, and we’re hoping this year more people were able to enjoy a real Christmas tree and that number will go back up again.”

The park will be collecting trees through the end of January.