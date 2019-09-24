Red Cross closing blood donation center in Florence

Breaking News Alert
FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The American Red Cross is closing its blood donation center in Florence, according to Maya Franklin the Red Cross’ communications manager for the South Carolina Blood Services Region.

“As challenging economic decisions continue in the blood industry, the American Red Cross needs to consolidate its operations in the Florence, South Carolina market. As a result, the Red Cross will close its blood donation center at 1555 W. Palmetto St., Florence, effective Sept. 30, 2019.” Says Franklin.

Franklin says the closure will not affect the availability of Red Cross blood products. Red Cross community blood drives will continue in and around the Florence area, including the new regularly-scheduled Florence Community Blood Drive.

Starting Oct. 7 the Florence Community Blood Drive will be held bi-weekly at the Red Cross chapter office building. Those that wish to donate platelets can still do so at the Myrtle Beach and Columbia blood donation centers.

The Red Cross Palmetto/South Carolina Humanitarian Services chapter will continue to offer services out of its location at 1601 W. Lucas St. in Florence

