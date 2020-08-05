Red, yellow, white, sweet onions recalled for possible salmonella risk

(WBTW) – A company is doing a voluntary recall on their red, yellow, white and sweet onions which were shipped from May 1 to the present after they were discovered to have the potential to having been contaminated with salmonella.

Onions were distributed to wholesalers, restaurants, and retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada.

The recalled onions were distributed under the brand names Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions and Food Lion.

Consumers who have any red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow onions under the above brand names, or who cannot tell if their onions are from Thomson International, should immediately discard these products and disinfect any surfaces that came into contact with the onions. Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling Kim Earnshaw at 661-845-1111.

LATEST HEADLINES: