Registered sex offender in Florence charged with raping a child under the age of 11

FLORENCE, SC – A Florence man has been charged with raping a child under the age of 11, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

David Brown, 33, of Florence, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree, in connection with incidents that occurred in 2012. The incidents were reported in February.

The victim reported being under the age of six at the time the assaults began, according to police who first investigated the crime.

Brown is a registered sex offender in Florence County, according to the incident report.

He remains in the Darlington County Detention Center without bond.

