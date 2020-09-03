FLORENCE, SC – A Florence man has been charged with raping a child under the age of 11, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
David Brown, 33, of Florence, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree, in connection with incidents that occurred in 2012. The incidents were reported in February.
The victim reported being under the age of six at the time the assaults began, according to police who first investigated the crime.
Brown is a registered sex offender in Florence County, according to the incident report.
He remains in the Darlington County Detention Center without bond.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Registered sex offender in Florence charged with raping a child under the age of 11
- Myrtle Beach woman accused of intentionally crashing into vehicle, causing them to swerve into oncoming traffic
- Chicago adds NC, 2 other states to emergency travel order requiring 14-day self-quarantine
- NC police search for man they say caught fire after torching another man’s car
- Florence 1 Schools and MUSC Health partner for COVID-19 testing of students and staff