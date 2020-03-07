Remarkable Women Winner: Cynthia Ford

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – News13 revealed the winner of our Remarkable Women nominees on Friday.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve shared the stories of our four finalists and showed you how these women are making a difference in our local communities. They are Barbara Black of Johnsonville, Tabby Shelton of Horry County, Cynthia Ford of Mullins, and Dr. Sherry Park of Robeson County.

WBTW News13 General Manager Jeff West had the honor of surprising our local winner, Cynthia Ford. West delivered the good news along with flowers and balloons.

Cynthia Ford

Ford will travel to New York City to meet best-selling author and talk show host, Mel Robbins. She will join women from all across the nation who are also being recognized for their giving spirit and more. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity and the experience and just being able to apply it to my life and wherever I go I’ll always remember that experience,” Ford said.

On Saturday, March 28, 2020, our Remarkable Women special airs on News13.