Remembering 9/11: Events recognizing 20th anniversary held across the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. A day that will never be forgotten.

Twenty years ago, two planes flew into the north and south towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. Another plane hit the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed into a field Shanksville, Pennsylvania after the passengers fought back against the terrorists on board. Together, the attacks killed nearly 3,000 people.

Across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, several events are being held to remember the deadliest terrorist attack on US soil, 20 years later. The US has vowed to ‘never forget.’

Myrtle Beach:

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Warbird Park at 1 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach

9/11 Candlelight Vigil at Main Street and the Horseshoe at 7 p.m.

Conway: