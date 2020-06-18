CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thursday marks 13 years since the Charleston 9 lost their lives in the Sofa Super Store fire.
On June 18, 2007, the city of Charleston firefighters battled a massive fire as flames consumed the West Ashley store.
They rushed inside fearing that an employee might still be trapped.
That employee was able to escape, but the fire consumed the building and the roof then collapsed.
The word “mayday” is the last things we hear from the nine firefighters trapped inside.
We remember and honor those nine lives on this 13th anniversary.
- Captain Billy Hutchinson
- Captain Louis Mulkey
- Captain Mike Benke
- Engineer Brad Baity
- Engineer Mark Kelsey
- Assistant Engineer Michael French
- Firefighter Brandon Thompson
- Firefighter Earl Drayton
- Firefighter Melvin Champaign
City of Charleston firefighters are standing watch now for 24 hours at the Charleston 9 memorial.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Remembering the Charleston 9
- Atlanta officers stopped responding to calls after fellow officer charged with murder of Rayshard Brooks, report says
- Off-duty officer washes away students’ BLM chalk art
- Chipotle to expand mobile ordering to Facebook messenger
- 12-year-old turns heads on social media with passionate performance about being a young black man in today’s world