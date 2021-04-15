Reminder: Individual tax returns due May 17, not today

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax rate on a family making $75,000 dollars a year would go from 12% to 25%. A current federal tax rate of 12% applies to families making up to $80,000, or individuals making up to $40,000. That would still apply under Biden, who has vowed publicly not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. (Associated Press)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Have you filed your 2020 individual taxes? If you waited until the last minute to file your taxes – and you’re probably not alone – don’t worry, you’ll have another month to file.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue is reminding South Carolina taxpayers that April 15 is not the due date for 2020 individual tax return filings, thanks to an extension.

SCDOR announced last month it was moving the filing deadline to May 17 after the Internal Revenue Service’s decision to extend its filing deadline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“That due date extension only impacts individuals and not estimated tax payments, which are still due today, April 15,” SCDOR said in a news release on Thursday. “All other tax filings with a normal deadline of April 15 are also still due today.”

Individuals have until May 17th to file and pay their taxes and the extension is automatic – you do not need to file any additional forms or call the SC Dept. of Revenue to qualify.