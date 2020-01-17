Remote Irish island looking for 2 people to relocate and run its coffee shop

GREAT BLASKET, Ireland (KRON) – If you like coffee, traveling, and living pretty isolated, we’ve got a dream job alert for you!

Great Blasket Island – located a little over a mile from the mainland at Dunmore Head – is the main island of the Blaskets on the Dingle Peninsula.

Officials are looking for two people to run its cute and cozy coffee shop as well as manage the island’s accommodations for 7 months.

The island’s summer season starts in April, so they’re looking to fill the position from April through October.

A couple or two friends can apply for the position, and as an added bonus food and accommodations are provided.

According to the island’s website, it’s approximately 4 miles long and half-a-mile wide, featuring over 1,000 acres of mostly mountainous terrain.

It’s also home to lots of wildlife and a thriving Irish culture and history.

Only a handful of full-time residents live on the island, which is accessible only by boat.

Anyone who is interested can email Alice at info@greatblasketisland.net for more information.

