Rep. Rice of Myrtle Beach to vote against certification of Electoral College votes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – There is no defeat when the election process has been altered.

That’s how Congressman Tom Rice described his decision to vote against the scheduled certification of Electoral College votes in five states for President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. on Wednesday.

Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, is among other members of the U.S. House delegation who have said they won’t vote to certify the results because of what they see as improper election procedures and proof of irregularities.

“The oft-repeated statement that there is no proof of election irregularities is a lie,” Rice posted on social media hours before the U.S. Capitol was stormed by protesters who are supporters of Pres. Trump. “Bureaucrats and nonlegislative officials took it upon themselves to alter the election process in violation of their own state law, in the weeks before the election. This is a fact that is not in question, and that fact alone is sufficient to raise these objections.”

But after the protesters stormed the Capitol, Rice said told News13 he is considering pulling back his objection. “I think there are legitimate questions about the election that need to be investigated but I am considering pulling my support for the objections back after this. I think the president acted very irresponsibly, particularly this morning in his speech he gave at the White House.”

Rice did not mention in detail the parts of the process that were altered or by whom. He posted a photo of the documents that are objections to the electoral college votes saying his signature was attached to each of them. He said he weighed the decision heavily and waited until the last moment to complete the forms.

“I believe in the Constitution, which reserves to the states, through their legislatures the power to control their own elections. That legislative duty was usurped in each of these states.”

The objections that will be filed during Wednesday’s certification are almost certain to be unsuccessful.

Both chambers would have to agree to reject any state’s votes. Democrats, who will support Biden as a bloc, hold a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, and many Republicans are also expected to split with the objectors in certifying the presidential results.

The objections are also not expected to pass in the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate, where senior GOP leaders such as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, do not back the effort.

Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that he does not have the power to discard electoral votes. Pence said in a statement issued minutes before he was to begin presiding over a joint session of Congress to count those votes that it was “my considered judgement that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.”’