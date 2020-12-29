Rep. Tom Rice of Myrtle Beach votes against $2,000 stimulus checks while Sen. Graham supports increase

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – U.S. Rep Tom Rice (R-Myrtle Beach) voted against Pres. Trump’s proposed increase in stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 to provide relief for the American people during the pandemic.

Only one other stimulus check has been insued for $600 since the pandemic began.

In a rare opposition to the president, South Carolina’s Republican leaders in the U.S. House decided Pres. Trump’s push for checks to be boosted to $2,000 per adult and $4,000 per couple was a bad idea.

South Carolina’s two Democrat representatives voted in favor of increasing the coronavirus stimulus checks. The bill passed in a 275 – 134 vote with two-thirds of House members voting. It’s now being debated by the GOP-controlled Senate.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has said he supports the stimulus check increase. “The biggest winner would be the American people,” Graham tweeted after playing golf with Trump over the holiday in Palm Beach.

The bill is likely to meet friction from the more fiscally conservative members of the GOP controlled Senate.

Other state Republican congressmen voting against the increase in stimulus checks:

Joe Wilson, R-2nd,of Springdale

Jeff Duncan, R-3rd, of Laurens

Ralph Norman, R-5th of Rock Hill

William Timmons IV, R-4th of Greenville

However, the state’s Republican congressmen were divided on whether to override Trump’s veto of the defense spending bill. Rice, Duncan and Norman voted not to override Trump’s veto while Timmons and Wilson voted yes.

The House overwhelmingly voted to override President Donald Trump’s veto on the National Defense Authorization Act.

News13 has reached out to Rep. Rice’s office for comment.