Repairs begin on Hwy 501 guard rail after 18-wheeler overturns on bridge into river

Photo of 501 guard rail while recovery efforts were ongoing for the tractor-trailer.

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Work begins Wednesday to replace the guardrail on the Highway 501 Waccamaw River Bridge in Conway after a tractor-trailer overturned and fell into the river last week.

The 50-foot guard rail replacement will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and is expected to continue through Friday, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Courtesy of Conway PD

The outside Northbound lane will be closed during the repair period. People are asked to use caution while driving through the area.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with injuries and later charged with driving too fast for the conditions.

Crews removed the tractor-trailer Friday.

