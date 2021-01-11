Repeated loud popping sounds expected as repairs begin on Highway 17 bridge

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – According to the S.C. Department of Transportation, work begins Monday on repairs to the U.S. Highway 17 Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway between Little River and North Myrtle Beach in Horry County.

Work is expected to continue until 15. Expect to hear a repeated loud popping sound coming from the bridge.

The repair work will cause intermittent lane closures of the boat ramps (at least one boat ramp will remain open), extended closures of differing sections of parking spots of the boat landing (only a portion of the parking lot will be closed at any one time), and daily lane closures on U.S. Highway 17.

The lane closures on U.S. Highway 17 will occur Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Work will not occur on weekends.

People are asked to use caution in the work zone and expect traffic congestion. Use alternative routes if possible to avoid congestion.

