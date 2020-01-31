Report: 3 men bring zip ties to Myrtle Beach area home invasion while young children were inside

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating a home invasion in which multiple suspects allegedly tried to tie up two adults, while three young children were inside at the time, according to a police report.

The report indicates it happened early in the morning on January 4 along Duck Court.

When police arrived on scene, a complainant said three males had forced the back door open, came inside while he was asleep on the living room couch and held his head down. He said one of the suspects then held a black handgun to his head and tried to use zip ties to secure his hands.

Meanwhile, the complainant said the other two suspects searched the house for valuables.

The complainant said the suspect who held the gun to his head had white Nike tennis shoes on and later kept asking him, “Where is it at?”, according to the police report. The complainant then told the suspect where money was in the home.

Police were told that the other two suspects were going through the garage and upstairs for items to steal. While they were upstairs, a female complainant told police that one suspect grabbed her and tried to strangle her, and also tried to secure her hands together with zip ties.

Once the male complainant told one of the suspects where the cash was, the report indicates that he yelled for the other suspects to come back downstairs and they all left through the same back door they used to enter.

The report indicates that through viewing video surveillance, it was determined that the three suspects were in the house for less than four minutes, and all were wearing gloves and cloth over their heads.

Police processed the scene for fingerprints but were unable to get anything useful. Two sets of zip ties were collected and submitted into evidence, according to the report.

The report suggests the suspects removed two cell phones and damaged one. One of the cell phones was located outside, behind the home. One was still missing as of the creation of the report.

There were three children in the home at the time. They range in age from one to four years old. The report did not indicate that any of the children were hurt during the incident.

No arrests have been announced.

Count on News13 for updates on this story as more details are provided to us.