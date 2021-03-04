Report: Greg Olsen to join Thomas Davis in ‘dual retirement ceremony’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is reportedly joining Thomas Davis in signing a one-day contract to retire as a Panther.

Olsen tweeted out on Thursday morning that he would be joining Davis next week for a joint retirement ceremony. Davis, a former linebacker, announced on Wednesday that he would be signing a one-day contract to retire with the Panthers.

“Next Thursday is a BIG day,” the Carolina Panthers tweeted on Thursday.

“Sounds fun, see you there,” Greg Olsen tweeted.

Sounds fun, see you there 😉 https://t.co/ltvuiN382d — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) March 4, 2021

According to panthers.com, Olsen can’t say much right now since the Seahawks haven’t officially released him.

The website reports that the 35-year-old former pro football player is already set to embark on a television career with FOX, “so it’s a matter of time.”