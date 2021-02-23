Report shows total Myrtle Beach crime went down by 19% in 2020, homicides up 50%

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach saw a decrease in crime in 2020, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Year in Review.

While the department saw an increase in homicides — with six cases compared to 2019’s four — in total, crime was down 19%.

Among the crimes that saw decreases were rape (5%), robbery (11%), burglary (16%) and larceny (23%).

Crimes that saw an increase included homicide (50%), aggravated assault (7%) and motor vehicle theft (6%).

Human trafficking and arson rates remained the same, according to the report.

