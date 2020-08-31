Report: UNC Pembroke has 81 active COVID-19 cases on campus

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – The University of North Carolina – Pembroke has 81 active cases of COVID-19 on campus, according to the university.

Seventy-five of those cases are among students, three are employees and three are subcontractors, according to the university.

**Courtesy of UNC Pembroke Website**

Since August 3, the university has has had a reported total of 150 positive cases. 141 of those cases have been students, six have been employees and three have been subcontractors, according to the university.

