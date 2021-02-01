Report: Victim in Conway larceny arrested for giving false information to police

CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) – A Loris woman has been charged with filing a false police report.

The incident also involves a man charged with trafficking drugs.

Conway police say Zaykia Floyd, 23, originally reported an an armed robbery Tuesday morning. After investigating, police say the incident was a larceny, not an armed robbery.

Police also arrested Demetrice Campbell, 26, of Green Sea, and charged him with larceny, parole violation, drug trafficking and unlawful carrying a pistol. He is in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $37,125 bond and awaiting pretrial on the parole violation.

Floyd was booked and released on a $2,000 bond.