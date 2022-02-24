NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 43-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday night for assaulting a North Charleston police officer and resisting arrest.

Officers were called to Rivers Edge Plaza off Rivers Avenue after receiving reports of multiple people fighting in the parking lot.

When they arrived, a “highly irate” juvenile suspect was being held against the wall by his mother, Eltracie Sinclair. The juvenile, according to police, had assaulted another person and vandalized their vehicle.

When officers attempted to speak with the juvenile, they said he was uncooperative and eventually broke free from his mother, then charged and kicked at officers “in an aggressive fighting manner.”

According to a report from the agency, the mother kept interfering with the officers as they worked to detain the juvenile. While placing the teen in handcuffs, Sinclair allegedly struck an officer in the face twice with a closed fist.

Sinclair was arrested and taken to the Charleston County Detention Center on charges of inference/hindering officers and assault on a police officer while resisting arrest.