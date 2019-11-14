Reports: Mayor of Lamar accused of stealing $40,000 from her 92-year-old father

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – The mayor of Lamar is being accused of theft and forgery, according to incident reports from the Darlington County Sheriff’s office. The alleged victim is her 92-year-old father. The South Carolina Law Enforcement division is investigating the claims.

According to incident reports News13 obtained from the Darlington County Sheriff’s office, Mayor Darnell Byrd-McPherson is accused of forging her father’s name on documents and stealing $40,000 from his bank account.





There are three separate incident reports from the month of August. In the first report from August 8, Byrd told police that the mayor’s husband, Joseph McPherson, grabbed him by the arm and pushed him after an argument he had with his daughter. According to the report, Byrd told deputies the argument was over money he withdrew from his own bank account. According to the report, Byrd refused to press charges, but wanted the incident documented.

On August 23, deputies were dispatched to the magistrate’s office in Hartsville to meet Byrd, who wanted to report a forgery and another assault. This time, Byrd told deputies that his daughter, Mayor Darnell Byrd-McPherson, forged his name on a power-of-attorney document. According to the incident report, Byrd told deputies that Mayor Byrd-McPherson used the document to take $40,000 from his bank account before closing the account. Byrd also gave deputies a document where money and credit cards had been taken out in his name. In the same incdident report, Byrd told deputies the mayor’s husband, Joseph McPherson, assaulted him again. This time Byrd told deputies McPherson grabbed him by the shirt, and told the mayor, “He don’t’ know who he messing with,” and that he would, “kill him.”

Byrd also filed another report on August 29 claiming his daughter, Mayor Byrd-McPherson, stole his car, a 1988 Jeep Wagoneer. Byrd told deputies that the mayor took the car two months earlier and gave it to her son. Byrd also said the mayor used the forged power-of-attorney documents to cancel his car insurance.

A deputy noted in one of the incident reports that Byrd, “is fully in charge of all his faculties and finances at 92 years old.”

According to a spokesperson with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, SLED has an open investigation involving Mayor Byrd-McPherson, but can’t comment any further. The Sheriff’s office in Darlington County requested SLED look into the accusations.

News13 tried calling Mayor Byrd-McPherson, but couldn’t leave a voicemail. We also called the Town of Lamar office phone number. We are waiting to hear back from the mayor at this time.

News13 viewers will remember that back in March, Mayor Byrd-McPherson, filed a police report claiming someone had vandalized her car with a powdery, yellow substance. Police in Lamar and a Darlington County Sheriff’s deputy investigated the substance and determined it was pollen. The mayor denied it was pollen, and said police did not use the proper investigative techniques when they looked into what happened.