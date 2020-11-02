Republican candidate for Marlboro County Sherriff quarantined after wife tests positive for COVID-19

MARLBORO, SC (WBTW) – Republican Candidate for Marlboro County Sherriff , Henry Love, has confirmed to News13 that he is under quarantine.
The Candidates wife tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to quarantine as a precautionary measure. So far he has tested negative.
All Campaign events and watch parties for Love have been cancelled.
Count on News13 for updates.
