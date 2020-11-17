Rescheduled CCU game against Troy to be held on Dec. 12; game postponed after positive COVID tests on Troy’s team

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Coastal Carolina football match-up against Troy University that was scheduled for November 14, has been rescheduled for December 12.

The game was rescheduled from November 14 after players on Troy’s team tested positive for COVID-19, according to previous reporting.

The rescheduled game will be held at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala. A game time has not yet been announced.

“We appreciate the cooperation of all of our schools during this unique and challenging season,” Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said. “The previous 11 weeks of football have required us to be flexible, a lesson I suspect that will carry us through the final four weeks of the season as well.”

LATEST HEADLINES: