Rescue crews respond to person in the water near Hwy 544 bridge in Socastee

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Crews responded to a call about a person in the water near the Highway 544 bridge in Socastee on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the agency received at call at about 1:30 p.m. to assist with a possible person in the water. The SCDNR ran a boat emergent to the swing bridge and both Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County Police Department were at the seen.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.