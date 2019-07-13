Residents get sneak peek of the new Florence City Center farmers market

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – City officials gave residents a sneak peek at the upcoming 3,000 square foot farmers market on Sanborn street.

“There’s so many more things available for local people to make their own product,” said resident Roger Hux.

The building is over 100 years old and it has been used for multiple businesses, but now vendors and customers will get a chance to experience the market with a more permanent home.

“We’re taking a tour so people can see how close it is to our current market and how close it is to the rest of Downtown and to get a sense of how different this place is from other things that are offered around the Pee Dee,” said City of Florence project manager, Jennie Peze.

The farmers market is expected to have a commercial kitchen, an open field space for event and much more.

“This is a site that is next to our other amenities of the city including the gymnasium and the playground, so it’s an easy walking distance for people who want to have a morning day in the city,” said Peze.

Residents tell News13 the new market will fit in perfectly.

“I’m excited, I think it’s a great thing for Florence and it involves the whole community,” said Hux.

The city believes this is a great way to bring more food production closer to the city. They’re expected to open in the fall.