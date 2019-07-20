Residents in Darlington frustrated over drainage system

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The City of Darlington is making progress on drainage issues, but local businesses are concerned the project won’t help.

“Where the intersection and stop light is , that flood of water from one side to the other side all come together,” said manager at a local business Marcia Scott.

Marcia has been living in Darlington since 2007 and she tells News13 floodwaters is something you see often. Just last week Marcia lost her vehicle after heavy rainfall.

“I was able to get out of the water and I was able to go over to the railway and my car could hardly move. Many people who are going through here are visitors. People see something like this in Darlington and people are going to avoid Darlington all together,” said Scott.

City officials are working on the Southwest storm water project that’s estimated to cost $7 million.

“It’s more than frustrating, I lost my car. This needs to be fixed,” said Scott.