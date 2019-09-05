Residents in the Pee Dee prepare for Hurricane Dorian

Breaking News Alert
Hurricane Dorian regains Category 3 strength
FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – As Hurricane Dorian continues to make its way towards the Carolinas, residents in the Pee Dee bought their last minute supplies.

As Hurricane Dorian will make its way to the Carolinas, parts of the Pee Dee will feel the tropical storm winds.

Many stores around Freedom Blvd and Irby Street were busy Wednesday afternoon. Parking lots were full of shoppers trying to stay ready before Hurricane Dorian passes through.

Some folks tell News13 they were lucky to get things they needed, others were driving from store to store trying to beat the crowd.

Residents said by experiencing Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Matthew, they decided not take any chances this time around.

“Well my wife has prepared most things. We had food, and frozen stuff in the freezer. During Matthew we got sand bags because we needed it because we got so much rain and it was very effective then and I’m hoping now that we don’t need it,” said Fripp Ducker.

