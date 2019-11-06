Residents on border vote in favor of Horry Co. annexation

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Some residents living on the disputed border between Horry and Georgetown Counties voted to join Horry County.

The referendum passed 146-6 in favor of joining Horry County on Tuesday night. This will affect property taxes and school attendance among other changes.

The residents who thought they were in Horry County but by the boundary line were actually in Georgetown will know have their properties annexed into Horry County.

“It’s important to the community to provide continuity and security in their choice of schools and services,” Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, R-Georgetown, said. “I’m proud to have been part of the team to secure that peace of mind.”

“From the very beginning, my constituents wanted a choice and I believe they should have it. After all, they didn’t invite this problem,” Rep. Russell Fry, R-Horry, said. “Now they’ll get that opportunity to choose which county they’d like to live. I appreciate the diligent efforts of Gov.McMaster and the committee for helping us bring closure to this local issue.”