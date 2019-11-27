Restaurants open for Thanksgiving in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas

Restaurants all around the News13 viewing area are taking the burden off your shoulders so that everyone (yes, even you, mom!) can sit down together and enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal.
With options ranging from buffets to take and bake, and fast-casual to fine dining, there is something for everyone to be thankful for!
Hours vary between restaurants and locations. Call your specific location for more information.
- Blueberry’s Grille, 7931 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach and 4856 Highway 17 South, North Myrtle Beach, 843-945-4588.
- Carolina Roadhouse, 4617 N Kings Hwy Myrtle Beach, (843) 497-9911
- Clarks, 720 Hwy 17, Little River, (843) 399-8888
- Hook & Barrel, 8014 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, (843) 839-5888
- King Jefe Taco Bar, 134 S Irby St, Florence, SC (843) 407-7695
- Library Restaurant, 6613 N Kings Hwy, Unit D, Myrtle Beach, (843) 448-4527
- The Lobster House in Myrtle Beach, 5301 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, (843) 828-8871
- The Parson’s Table, 4305 McCorsley Ave, Little River, (843) 249-3702 (Totally booked)
- RipTydz Oceanfront Grill and Rooftop Bar, 1210 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, (843) 945-1204
- Sea Captain’s House, 3002 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, (843) 448-8082
- Simply Southern Smokehouse, 1913 Mr Joe White Ave, Myrtle Beach, (843) 839-1913
- Sticky Fingers: locations in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, (843) 839-7427
- Thoroughbreds Chophouse & Seafood Grille, 9706 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, (843) 497-2636
- Victors, 126 W Evans St, Florence, (843) 536-8799
According to Business Insider, the following chain restaurants will be open for the holiday:
- Applebee’s: locations in Conway and Hartsville
- Bob Evans: located in Myrtle Beach
- Cracker Barrel: locations include Florence, Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, and Lumberton (NC)
- McDonald’s: locations include Aynor, Andrews, Conway, Florence, Garden City, Georgetown, Johnsonville, Little River, Loris, Marion, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island, Socastee, Surfside Beach, Tabor City (NC), and Whiteville (NC)
- Waffle House: locations include Aynor, Conway, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lumberton (NC), Laurinburg (NC), Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Socastee, and Surfside Beach
The following restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving, according to Offers.com:
- Bojangles: locations include Bennettsville, Conway, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Hartsville, Lake City, Little River, Loris, Marion, Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, and North Myrtle Beach
- Buffalo Wild Wings: locations in Florence, Myrtle Beach, and North Myrtle Beach
- Golden Corral restaurants will also be open on Thanksgiving, according to their website. There are locations in Florence and Myrtle Beach.
- Shoney’s: locations include Florence, Hartsville, Lumberton (NC), Myrtle Beach
- Ryan’s: located in North Myrtle Beach
- TGI Fridays: locations include Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, and North Myrtle Beach
- IHOP: locations include Florence, Lumberton (NC), and Myrtle Beach
- Hooters: located in Myrtle Beach
According to Delish.com, these restaurants are opening their doors on Thursday:
- Burger King: locations include Bennettsville, Conway, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Hartsville, Lake City, Little River, Mullins, and Myrtle Beach
- Domino’s: locations include Bennettsville, Conway, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Kingstree, Lake City, Laurinburg (NC), Longs, Loris, Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, Pamplico, Pawleys Island, Pembroke (NC), Surfside Beach, and Timmonsville
- Dunkin’ Donuts: locations include Conway, Florence, Lumberton (NC), Myrtle Beach, and Surfside Beach
- Little Caesar’s: locations include Conway, Darlington, Florence, Georgetown, Lumberton (NC), Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, and Pembroke (NC)
- Popeyes: locations include Conway, Dillon, Florence, and Myrtle Beach
- Sonic: locations include Conway, Florence, Hartsville, Kingstree, Lake City, Lumberton (NC), Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island, Surfside Beach, and Whiteville (NC)
- Wendy’s: locations include Aynor, Conway, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Latta, Laurinburg (NC), Lumberton (NC), Longs, Marion, Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, and Surfside Beach
- Pizza Hut: locations in Bennettsville, Conway, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Hartsville, Little River, Lumberton (NC), Marion, Mullins, Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, Pembroke (NC), and Surfside Beach
