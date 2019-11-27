Restaurants open for Thanksgiving in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas

Restaurants all around the News13 viewing area are taking the burden off your shoulders so that everyone (yes, even you, mom!) can sit down together and enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal.

With options ranging from buffets to take and bake, and fast-casual to fine dining, there is something for everyone to be thankful for!

Hours vary between restaurants and locations. Call your specific location for more information.

Blueberry’s Grille, 7931 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach and 4856 Highway 17 South, North Myrtle Beach, 843-945-4588.

Carolina Roadhouse, 4617 N Kings Hwy Myrtle Beach, (843) 497-9911

Clarks, 720 Hwy 17, Little River, (843) 399-8888

Hook & Barrel, 8014 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, (843) 839-5888

King Jefe Taco Bar, 134 S Irby St, Florence, SC (843) 407-7695

Library Restaurant, 6613 N Kings Hwy, Unit D, Myrtle Beach, (843) 448-4527

The Lobster House in Myrtle Beach, 5301 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, (843) 828-8871

The Parson’s Table, 4305 McCorsley Ave, Little River, (843) 249-3702 (Totally booked)

RipTydz Oceanfront Grill and Rooftop Bar, 1210 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, (843) 945-1204

Sea Captain’s House, 3002 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, (843) 448-8082

Simply Southern Smokehouse, 1913 Mr Joe White Ave, Myrtle Beach, (843) 839-1913

Sticky Fingers: locations in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, (843) 839-7427

Thoroughbreds Chophouse & Seafood Grille, 9706 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, (843) 497-2636

Victors, 126 W Evans St, Florence, (843) 536-8799

According to Business Insider, the following chain restaurants will be open for the holiday:

Applebee’s: locations in Conway and Hartsville

Bob Evans: located in Myrtle Beach

Cracker Barrel: locations include Florence, Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, and Lumberton (NC)

McDonald’s: locations include Aynor, Andrews, Conway, Florence, Garden City, Georgetown, Johnsonville, Little River, Loris, Marion, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island, Socastee, Surfside Beach, Tabor City (NC), and Whiteville (NC)

Waffle House: locations include Aynor, Conway, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lumberton (NC), Laurinburg (NC), Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Socastee, and Surfside Beach

The following restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving, according to Offers.com:

Bojangles: locations include Bennettsville, Conway, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Hartsville, Lake City, Little River, Loris, Marion, Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, and North Myrtle Beach

Buffalo Wild Wings: locations in Florence, Myrtle Beach, and North Myrtle Beach

Golden Corral restaurants will also be open on Thanksgiving, according to their website. There are locations in Florence and Myrtle Beach.

Shoney’s: locations include Florence, Hartsville, Lumberton (NC), Myrtle Beach

Ryan’s: located in North Myrtle Beach

TGI Fridays: locations include Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, and North Myrtle Beach

IHOP: locations include Florence, Lumberton (NC), and Myrtle Beach

Hooters: located in Myrtle Beach

According to Delish.com, these restaurants are opening their doors on Thursday: