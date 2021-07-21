Retailer to create 40 new jobs, invest $2.5M in Myrtle Beach operation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Wild West of Myrtle Beach, a boots and apparel retailer, announced plans to expand operations in Horry County.

The more than $2.5 million investment will create 40 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 1996, Wild West is a family-owned and operated company that retails and distributes men’s, women’s and children’s boots and accessories.

Located at 3683 Ralph Ellis Boulevard in Loris, Wild West’s expansion will include a 50,000-square-foot distribution center to support the company’s e-commerce division.

The company will begin hiring immediately. Individuals interested in joining the Wild West team should visit SC Works.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Horry County to assist with costs related to the project.

“My family and I are extremely excited to bring Wild West to the Loris area and continue to grow our business in Horry County,” said President Austin Worley. “I was born in Loris Hospital and raised in Tabor City, N.C. Before founding Wild West, my parents owned and operated Worley’s Clothing – retail clothing stores located in Tabor City and Loris through the 1980s and 1990s. Choosing the Loris Commerce Park for our expansion feels like things have come full circle. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to come home and contribute to this great community.”

FIVE FAST FACTS